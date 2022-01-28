SAD-BSP face in Mohali Parvinder Sohana facing 3 criminal cases

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, January 27

Parvinder Singh Baidwan, aka Parvinder Sohana, having three criminal cases against him, today filed his nomination papers as the candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance from the Mohali Assembly constituency.

As per an affidavit filed by him before the Election Commission, he has not been convicted in any of these cases. He has declared in the affidavit that there are three criminal cases registered against him.

In one of the cases, he is charged with cheating and fraud under Sections 420, 406, 465, 419, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC. The trial in this case is being conducted in a Mohali court. In the other two cases, charge sheet has not been filed yet. The latter two cases relate to firing of a gunshot in the air and holding protest defying the orders of an administrative officer.

Parvinder Sohana is a Class XII passout from the Punjab School Education Board. His wife is a sitting councillor.

The SAD-BSP candidate has a net worth of Rs12.51 crores. He has movable assets worth Rs11.05 crore in his and his family members’ names and immovable assets worth Rs1.46 crore in his name. He and his family own gold ornaments worth Rs21.43 lakh.

He owns a Honda Activa scooter and three four-wheelers, including a Maruti Swift Dzire, a Toyota Innova and a Ford Endeavour.