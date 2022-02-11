SAD-BSP Kharar face assures 50% job quota to women

Kharar, February 10
SAD-BSP candidate from the Kharar Assembly constituency Ranjit Singh Gill assured that 50 per cent reservation would be given to women in government jobs and other facilities if the alliance came to power in the state.
Gill said this during this election campaign in the constituency today. He flayed the policies of the Congress. He said AAP had no base and was only trying to befool people of the state by making ‘aimless’ promises.
Meanwhile, Gill received a shot in the arm as Sarpanch Lakhwinder Singh, Pradeep Singh (Panch), Karam Singh (Panch) and others from Bahalpur village left the Congress and joined the SAD in his presence. —
