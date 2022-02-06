SAD, Cong failed to provide health facilities to Zirakpur people: Sanjeev

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Dera Bassi BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna today criticised the SAD and Congress governments for failing to provide basic health facilities to four lakh residents of Zirakpur.

Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon campaigns

He said even today Zirakpur residents had to go to Chandigarh or Panchkula for medical treatment.

Shot in the arm for NK Sharma Several families from Basauli village near Lalru joined the SAD and pledged support to Akali-BSP candidate NK Sharma. Sharma said the SAD was the only party that contributes to the benefit of the working class. Sharma also campaigned in Samgoli village. Bhagwant Mann to hold campaign meetings for AAP candidates TODAY AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to hold campaign meetings in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru on Sunday. He will campaign in favour of party’s candidate Kulwant Singh through a road show in the Mohali Assembly constituency on Sunday. Dera Bassi AAP candidate Kuljit Singh Randhawa addressed a election campaign meeting in Savitry Heights-ll, Zirakpur. Zirakpur AAP president Kamaljit Singh Saini was also present.

“The Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dhakoli was upgraded to a sub-divisional hospital, but only in papers. If voted to power, the BJP will be upgrade the Dhakoli hospital and provide all health facilities immediately,” he claimed.

BJP’s Sanjeev Khanna interacts with residents in Zirakpur on Saturday.

Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon made an announcement on January 4, 2021, that the 30-bed Community Health Centre, Dhakoli, would be upgraded to a 100-bed sub-divisional hospital. Medical facilities and staff shortage at the CHC were exposed during the Covid pandemic and the outbreak of diarrhoea and dengue in the past one year.

Khanna today campaigned in Highland society and nearby areas on the Zirakpur-Patiala road.

Major development projects initiated during Cong govt: Dhillon

Major development projects were initiated in the Dera Bassi constituency during the regime of the Congress government. Works such as installation of eight power grids and installation of 40 new tube wells were done in Zirakpur, claimed Deepinder Singh Dhillon, Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, during poll meetings in Dera Bassi and surrounding areas.

“The much-awaited Lalru-Handesra road was constructed by the present Congress government. The sitting MLA only gave lollipops to people of this area in the past 10 years,” he said.

Dhillon claimed that he had distributed cheques worth crores for the development of constituency. He did his best to develop this area. Around 35 agriculture tube wells had been approved by the Congress government and these would be installed soon, he said.