SAD contributed to Kharar’s development: Chandumajra

Kharar, May 30
Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for the Anandpur Sahib seat Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra held a road show in Kharar with the party in-charge for the Kharar Constituency, Ranjit Singh Gill and other senior leaders.
He emphasised SAD’s role in the infrastructural development of Kharar. He said the city’s flyover and the roads connecting Ludhiana and Ropar were major projects completed by the SAD government.
Chandumajra highlighted his efforts to address the needs of the Anandpur Sahib constituency, including securing the halting of express trains at Kharar railway station by engaging with the railway department.
He said that while national parties aim to consolidate power at the Centre, the SAD, as a regional party, prioritises the issues of the state and its people.
