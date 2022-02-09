SAD focused on development of Mohali: Parminder Singh Sohana

Mohali: Mohali Candidate of SAD-BSP combine from Mohali Parminder Singh Sohana held a meeting with the residents of Sector 57 and Phase 4 on Tuesday. He said during the SAD regime, Rs2,500 crore was spent on the development of Mohali. The Mohali airport was developed by the Akali Dal. The main road passing through Phase 4, which was called Shopping Street, had witnessed jams earlier. This traffic problem was solved by the SAD.
