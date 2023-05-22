SAD office opened in Mohali

Mohali, May 21
Parvinder Singh Sohana, chief sevadar, Mohali constituency, opened the office of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Preet City, Sector 86, after a religious ceremony here today.
On the occasion, tributes were paid to Parkash Singh Badal, patron of SAD. Former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and former Dera Bassi MLA Narinder Sharma also attended the programme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit