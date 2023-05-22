SAD office opened in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

Parvinder Singh Sohana, chief sevadar, Mohali constituency, opened the office of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Preet City, Sector 86, after a religious ceremony here today.

On the occasion, tributes were paid to Parkash Singh Badal, patron of SAD. Former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and former Dera Bassi MLA Narinder Sharma also attended the programme.