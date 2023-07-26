 SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity : The Tribune India

On Tuesday, the MC House approved marginal hike in car rates and making it double for vehicles registered outside the tricity

Chandigarh, July 26

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday strongly opposed the decision of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to impose double parking charges on cars registered outside the tricity, i.e. Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The SAD demanded that the decision should be reversed without any delay.

In a tweet, SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the Shiromani Akali Dal had already opposed the move in the house where its city president and municipal councilor Hardeep Singh Buterla strongly objected to it.

Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and daily thousands of people from the state visit the city for their official works. It will be an unnecessary penalty on all of them. SAD reminded UT Corp that this city was developed dislocating dozens of Punjab villages. So Corp should not behave in such a thankless way”, the tweet reads.

“Moreover it is unprecedented & a retrograde decision to discriminate amongst people of different states of the country on state to state basis. Everybody visiting the city beautiful should be treated at par”, Cheema said in his tweet.

On Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation House had approved free parking for all kinds of two-wheelers as well as electric two and four-wheelers in its soon-to-come 91 smart paid parking lots while allowing a marginal hike in car rates and making it double for vehicles registered outside the tricity.

