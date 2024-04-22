SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra starts campaign in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

Akali Dal Lok Sabha candidate from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra today embarked on his poll campaign from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali with a roadshow. The roadshow was joined by SAD leader Ajay Pal Middukhera along with his supporters.

Chandumajra said: “The dedication of his supporters, who participated in the roadshow in a large number, symbolised the unity and solidarity in our collective mission for the betterment of Anandpur Sahib.” On Sunday, SAD leader from Patiala Lok Sabha constituency NK Sharma addressed a public meeting in Zirakpur.

Kang in Anandpur Sahib

Aam Aadmi Party candidate for Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang and Garhshankar MLA Jai Krishan Singh campaigned in 20 villages of the constituency on Saturday. The MLA said Kang’s election campaign in the constituency was intensifying day by day. Kang, after paying obeisance at Sri Khuralgarh in the morning, visited Bassi, Khuralgarh, Kalewal Beit, Sihwan, Haibowal, Harwan among others. Public meetings were held in Kot and Barapur villages.

