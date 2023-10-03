Safai mitras feted on Swachh Bharat Divas in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

To express gratitude and honour safai mitras for their dedication and efforts to keep the city clean, the Municipal Corporation today organised ‘Swachh Bharat Divas’ and ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit visits the museum at Gandhi Bhawan after paying tributes to the Father of the Nation and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photos: Vicky

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was the chief guest at the event, honoured safai mitras and their families for their selfless service.

Purohit said these inspiring individuals and their families played a pivotal role in maintaining cleanliness in the City Beautiful. He condoled the demise of a municipal worker and handed over an insurance cheque for Rs 2.50 lakh to the bereaved family.

He also handed over certificates of different welfare schemes of the Government of India such as Aayushman card, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana to beneficiaries working as sanitation employees.

Addressing safai mitras, Mayor Anup Gupta said, “They have been instrumental in keeping our city clean and ensuring a healthier environment for all. Today, we honour their service and stand in solidarity with their families.”

In her welcome address, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the Swachh Samman Samaroh was a testament to the extraordinary efforts of safai mitras. “Their commitment to cleanliness and sanitation inspires us all,” she added.

