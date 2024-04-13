Safai sewaks seek pay hike

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 12

Members of the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation of the Mohali MC today staged a demonstration outside the District Administrative Complex with garbage carts in support of their long-pending demands.

The safai sewaks raised slogans against the state government and MC officials for not raising their salary for a long time. They alleged that assurances by the Mayor and the MC Commissioner fell flat.

“We are being paid Rs 10,000 salary per month for the past several years. It should be hiked to Rs 22,000 given the increase in the cost of living,” said Pawan Goindwal, general secretary of the federation.

The protesters announced that the door-to-door garbage collection from the houses within the MC limits would not be done till their demands were met.

