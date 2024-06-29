Safai workers throw trash outside MC office

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 28

The waste collectors and Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation members staged a protest outside the city MC office today regarding the stalemate over garbage disposal in areas under the ambit of the MC and GMADA. The protesters dumped trolleys full of garbage outside the MC office gate and raised slogans against Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur.

On June 21, the protesters dumped garbage in front of the GMADA office to highlight their inconvenience. The Municipal Corporation and GMADA officials have been facing widespread criticism for the problem of dumping garbage for years. The Resident Welfare Associations and councillors blame the MC and GMADA for showing disregard for the High Court and NGT guidelines.

The protesters complained that the collection points are brimming with garbage; however, except for meetings, the officials have not really done much about the problem.

A protestor said, “Pressure has been building on us to segregate wet and dry waste. We are ready to segregate the waste; however, officials need to apprise us of the location of the infrastructure for waste management and about the processing machines that they have bought for it.”

