Safety of women, kids priority: New Panchkula CP

Panchkula, August 23

Sibash Kabiraj, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) of Panchkula, assumed charge today. A 1999-batch IPS officer, Kabiraj emphasised that prioritising the safety of women, children and vulnerable communities, along with tackling the issue of drug-related problems, would be his priorities.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening the relationship between the police and the public.

Immediately after taking charge, Kabiraj convened a meeting with police officers to discuss the city’s law and order situation. He instructed them to ensure the maintenance of law and order. Additionally, he directed the traffic police to prevent congestion on roads and closely monitor individuals violating traffic regulations.

