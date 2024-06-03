Saffron Arrows beat St John’s 3-2 in football league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Saffron Arrows FC logged a comeback 3-2 win over St John’s High School, Sector 26, in a U-13 match of the ongoing Chandigarh Youth League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Dhruv (8th, 11th minutes) scored two goals to put the Sector 26 team ahead. However, Tanshu (17th, 27th) came up with a brace to bring the club team on a par. In the 42nd minute, Dipanshu scored the winning goal for the club team.

In another match Hriday netted two goals as Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, recorded a 4-1 win over Liberty FC. Hriday scored the opening goal in the seventh minute, followed by another in the 13th minute. Hiral (42nd) and Saif (49th) scored a goal each to complete the tally for the Sector 26 team.

In yet another match, Kavy (45th) scored the only goal of the match to help Sandhu FC defeat Royal FC 1-0. Velocity FC played a 1-1 draw against Delhi Public School. Chandan (38th) put the club team ahead, while Arush Teotia (39th) cancelled the lead for the school team. Maruti FC defeated Blue Star FC 3-1. Kirsh put the Blue Star team ahead in the 11th minute. However, Yashpreet (15th), Sahibdeep (32nd) and Saksham Mehra (41st) scored goals for the winning side. St Stephen’s School was awarded over against GMHS RC-1 Dhanas.

In the U-15 category, Aniket (13th, 17th, 31st, 58th minutes) and Sarthak (18th, 27th, 39th, 45th) scored four goals each as Sandhu FC (Blue) defeated De Himalayan FC 13-0. Gurbeer (15th, 44th, 55th), Happy (30th) and Tegbir (59th) scored goals for the winning side.

