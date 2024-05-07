Sagar settles for silver at Asian youth boxing

Chandigarh, May 6
Sagar Jakhar, a student of GGDSD College at Sector 32, claimed silver medal in the Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championship, at Astana (Kazakhstan).
He lost his final bout to host country pugilist Alexey Khavantsey 0-5. Earlier, he won bronze medal in Youth World Boxing Cup, at Budva. Representing Panjab University, Jakhar had claimed bronze in All India Inter University Boxing Meet. Principal Ajay Sharma congratulated Sagar on his achievement..
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...
44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps
Cites 910 blazes in 6 months | Hearing tomorrow