Sagar settles for silver at Asian youth boxing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Sagar Jakhar, a student of GGDSD College at Sector 32, claimed silver medal in the Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championship, at Astana (Kazakhstan).

He lost his final bout to host country pugilist Alexey Khavantsey 0-5. Earlier, he won bronze medal in Youth World Boxing Cup, at Budva. Representing Panjab University, Jakhar had claimed bronze in All India Inter University Boxing Meet. Principal Ajay Sharma congratulated Sagar on his achievement..

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.