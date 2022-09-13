Sagiv Garg, Ishan Gaba score tons in Terrace Zone victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Sagiv Garg and Ishan Gaba came up with brilliant tons to help Terrace Zone beat Bird Park Zone by a huge margin of 125 runs in the ongoing UTCA’s U-19 Cricket Tournament today.

Batting first, Garg scored 108 runs while Gaba posted 100 runs to help Terrace Zone score 299 runs. In reply, Bird Park Zone were bundled out for 173 runs in the 35 overs.Sahil Kumar (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers.

Plaza Zone beat Peace Zone by 62 runs. Plaza Zone posted 212 runs. Sohail (6/27) claimed maximum wickets while Aarav Mahajan (54) was the top scorer. In reply, Peace Zone posted 150 runs in the 36 overs with Aryan Verma (36) scoring the highest runs.