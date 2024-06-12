Sagun Kumari overcomes Mannat Awasthi's challenge in tennis tourney

Chandigarh, June 11
Sagun Kumari of Uttar Pradesh faced a tough time defeating local challenger Mannat Awasthi during a girls’ U-18 main draw (second round) on the third day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.
Sagun lost the opening set 1-6. However, she timely recovered to fight for a pre-quarterfinal berth. In the second set, she recorded a 6-4 win and repeated it in the final set by logging 6-4 to sail into the pre-quarters.
Maharashtra’s Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram also logged a comeback win against Punjab’s Shrawasti Kundliya. Ater losing the opening set 2-6, she managed to record a 6-3, 6-3 win. In another see-saw encounter, Haryana’s Suhani Gaur overpowered Punjab’s Priyanshi Katial 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, while Delhi’s Divya Ungrish blanked Ranjhana Sangram 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Devanshi Gohil also moved further by defeating Ditti Prajapat 6-3, 6-4. In some identical one-sided results, Dhatri Dave defeated Pal Upadhyay 6-2, 6-3; Nandini Kansal ousted Tamanna Walia 6-1, 6-4; Ananya Jain outplayed Purvika Jain 6-1, 6-2 and Jasmine Kaur ousted Dhanvi Kale 6-3, 6-3. Assam’s Snigdha Pattbandia also moved into the next round by defeating Mansi Singh 6-2, 6-3 and Anandita Upadhyay defeated Neelakshi Lather 6-0, 6-1.
Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu overpowered a tough challenge by Sajhi Jain 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 and Mahika Khanna defeated Saiyette Varadkar 6-3, 6-3. Maharashtra’s Sejal Bhutada easily overpowered Snigdha Ruhil 6-4, 6-0 and Vaishnavi Singh defeated Anandita Sharma 6-4, 6-0. Aadirai KA also marched ahead by defeating Akanksha Mutvala 6-3, 6-2.
Shankar logs easy win
In the boys’ U-18 category, top seed Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam defeated Punjab’s Prabh Sifat Singh 6-2, 6-1. Aarav Chawla defeated Delhi’s Yash Rana without conceding a single set 6-0, 6-0, while Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan defeated Saksham Bikram Shah 6-3, 6-3. Dhruv Ghanghas also moved into the next round by defeating Abhinav Choudhari 6-2, 6-1 and Kunsh Kakkar of Uttar Pradesh ousted Kartik Verma 6-4, 7-5.
Third seed Akshat Dhull defeated Shorya Jistu 6-2, 6-2 and Akshit Kaushik defeated Sachit Thakur 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2. Aditya Mor defeated Abhinav Sangra and Rishi Yadav ousted Arman Pujara by identical scores of 6-1, 6-1, while Gurbaaz Narang struggled hard to defeat Arman Walia 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Ojas Mehlawat defeated Paramveer Singh 6-3, 6-1 and Shubham Sehrawat was leading against Aadith KA 6-3, 5-2 when the latter conceded the match. Aryan Chauhan defeated Pranav Mishra 6-2, 6-2 and Aashravya Mehra ousted Yashasvi Balhara 6-4, 6-2. Harsh Malik won the last match by defeating Hardit Singh 6-2, 6-0.
