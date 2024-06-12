Sagun Kumari overcomes Mannat Awasthi's challenge in tennis tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Sagun Kumari of Uttar Pradesh faced a tough time defeating local challenger Mannat Awasthi during a girls’ U-18 main draw (second round) on the third day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

Sagun lost the opening set 1-6. However, she timely recovered to fight for a pre-quarterfinal berth. In the second set, she recorded a 6-4 win and repeated it in the final set by logging 6-4 to sail into the pre-quarters.

Maharashtra’s Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram also logged a comeback win against Punjab’s Shrawasti Kundliya. Ater losing the opening set 2-6, she managed to record a 6-3, 6-3 win. In another see-saw encounter, Haryana’s Suhani Gaur overpowered Punjab’s Priyanshi Katial 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, while Delhi’s Divya Ungrish blanked Ranjhana Sangram 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Devanshi Gohil also moved further by defeating Ditti Prajapat 6-3, 6-4. In some identical one-sided results, Dhatri Dave defeated Pal Upadhyay 6-2, 6-3; Nandini Kansal ousted Tamanna Walia 6-1, 6-4; Ananya Jain outplayed Purvika Jain 6-1, 6-2 and Jasmine Kaur ousted Dhanvi Kale 6-3, 6-3. Assam’s Snigdha Pattbandia also moved into the next round by defeating Mansi Singh 6-2, 6-3 and Anandita Upadhyay defeated Neelakshi Lather 6-0, 6-1.

Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu overpowered a tough challenge by Sajhi Jain 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 and Mahika Khanna defeated Saiyette Varadkar 6-3, 6-3. Maharashtra’s Sejal Bhutada easily overpowered Snigdha Ruhil 6-4, 6-0 and Vaishnavi Singh defeated Anandita Sharma 6-4, 6-0. Aadirai KA also marched ahead by defeating Akanksha Mutvala 6-3, 6-2.

Shankar logs easy win

In the boys’ U-18 category, top seed Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam defeated Punjab’s Prabh Sifat Singh 6-2, 6-1. Aarav Chawla defeated Delhi’s Yash Rana without conceding a single set 6-0, 6-0, while Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan defeated Saksham Bikram Shah 6-3, 6-3. Dhruv Ghanghas also moved into the next round by defeating Abhinav Choudhari 6-2, 6-1 and Kunsh Kakkar of Uttar Pradesh ousted Kartik Verma 6-4, 7-5.

Third seed Akshat Dhull defeated Shorya Jistu 6-2, 6-2 and Akshit Kaushik defeated Sachit Thakur 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2. Aditya Mor defeated Abhinav Sangra and Rishi Yadav ousted Arman Pujara by identical scores of 6-1, 6-1, while Gurbaaz Narang struggled hard to defeat Arman Walia 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Ojas Mehlawat defeated Paramveer Singh 6-3, 6-1 and Shubham Sehrawat was leading against Aadith KA 6-3, 5-2 when the latter conceded the match. Aryan Chauhan defeated Pranav Mishra 6-2, 6-2 and Aashravya Mehra ousted Yashasvi Balhara 6-4, 6-2. Harsh Malik won the last match by defeating Hardit Singh 6-2, 6-0.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttar Pradesh