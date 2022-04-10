Saharanpur's wood carving craft items up for sale at city railway station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

“One station, one product”, a pilot project was launched at the city railway station on Saturday. Under this project, a kiosk has been launched at the station where famous wooden carving crafts from Saharanpur will be available for sale at normal price.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall at the railway station. The Railways is implementing the “One station-one product” pilot project for the preservation of traditional crafts and small enterprises at 19 stations across India. It has been extended to important station of the Ambala Division.

According to Railways, the stall at Chandigarh station has been set up in such a way that the general public can also enjoy the beautiful wooden artworks and shop by reaching this stall without going to the platform. The general public will not need a platform ticket to visit this stall at the railway station.

Under this project, applications were invited from local artisans/traders in Ambala Division.

The Railways said, “The project will provide employment to artisans and help in promoting their products to other parts of the country and world.”

“As these crafts will be displayed at the stall, the local and foreign travellers coming to the station will get an opportunity to know them. It will create employment and increase respect of artists, who created them across the world,” the Railways added.