Sahil shines in St Joseph's win

Chandigarh, November 6
A fine performance by Sahil Kumar (66) helped St Joseph’s Cricket Nursery defeat YMCA, Chandigarh, by 122 runs and enter semi-finals of the 1st Gursagar Cricket Cup.
Batting first, St Joseph’s team scored 239/9 in 30 overs. Sahil’s innings was supported by Pulkit Rana (29), Yash Mittal (27) and Adhiraj Kurl (25). Kanha Rathore was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/32.
In reply, YMCA lads were bundled out for 117 runs. Shivansh Chaudhry (34) and Karan Gopera (19) were the two main scorers for the side. Baljeet Singh and Lovidh Garg took three wickets each, while Hitansh Singh claimed two for the bowling side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...