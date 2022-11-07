Sahil shines in St Joseph's win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

A fine performance by Sahil Kumar (66) helped St Joseph’s Cricket Nursery defeat YMCA, Chandigarh, by 122 runs and enter semi-finals of the 1st Gursagar Cricket Cup.

Batting first, St Joseph’s team scored 239/9 in 30 overs. Sahil’s innings was supported by Pulkit Rana (29), Yash Mittal (27) and Adhiraj Kurl (25). Kanha Rathore was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/32.

In reply, YMCA lads were bundled out for 117 runs. Shivansh Chaudhry (34) and Karan Gopera (19) were the two main scorers for the side. Baljeet Singh and Lovidh Garg took three wickets each, while Hitansh Singh claimed two for the bowling side.

#Cricket