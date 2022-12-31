Sahitya Akademi declares awards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

The Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi has announced award for the authors from the Union Territory for the year 2020 and 2021.

Manju Jaidka has won the award in the novel category for the year 2021, while Lily Singh bagged the award in the poetry category for the year 2021. Anita Surabhi won the award in poetry for the year 2021, while Ritu Bhanot was awarded in the translation category for the year 2021. In the Hindi group, Ajay Singh Rana bagged the award in the poetry category for the year 2020, while Vijay Saudai won in the novel category for the year 2020.

The Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi gives best book awards every year. These awards carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.