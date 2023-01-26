SAIF receives Rs 5-crore grant for XPS facility

Chandigarh, January 25
Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Panjab University, received a grant to procure a new state of art X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS). The Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, has sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 crore.
The instrument will be used to analyse inorganic compounds, semiconductors, metals, alloys, nanomaterials, photovoltaics, polymers, elements, medical implants, bio-materials, ion-modified materials, catalysts, glasses, ceramics, paints, papers, inks, woods, plant parts, bones and others.
Prof GR Chaudhary, Director, SAIF/CIL/UCIM, stated that the Chandigarh SAIF is one of the topmost performer among the 16 SAIF centres in the country as far as number of samples analysed is concerned. The centre serves more than 5,000 researchers analysing more than 25,000 samples per year.
This is a unique facility with more than 25 state-of-art analytical instruments under one roof. Last year, the centre received a grant of Rs 1.5 crore to procure the XRD facility.
