Saint Soldier International School

The Teacher’s Day celebrations began with a prayer and greetings by Principal Vijaya Sidhu. Students welcomed their teachers into beautifully decorated classrooms. They presented the teachers with cards and letters of appreciation. Some expressed their feelings for their teachers through speeches, poems, dances and songs.

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day on its premises. A prayer meeting was held. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, emphasised the fact that teachers have always been engaged in the mission of transforming the lives of their pupils for better. The school management hosted a lunch for the teachers.

DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

Students extended their gratitude to their teachers by offering them handmade cards, bouquets and drawings to mark Teachers’ Day. Senior students made a Power Point presentation on the role of teachers in shaping their life. A few students of economically weaker section, along with teachers, visited their old schools to express their gratitude and love for their teachers.

AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as students welcomed their teachers to the Teacher’s Day programme with beautiful cards and roses. The programme included dances, skits and speeches presented by senior students.

Aanchal International School

Students organised a function on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. It started with the cake-cutting ceremony. A group play was staged. The students expressed their love for teachers through speeches, songs and dances. The students presented the teachers with mementos.

St Xavier’s High School, SAS Nagar

Students showed their great love, warmth and respect to their teachers with enthusiasm as they celebrated Teacher’s Day. Senior children greeted the teachers through a group song, poem and a fusion dance. Tiny tots made their teacher’s feel special by presenting them with handmade cards.

St Joseph’s Sen Sec School

Navjot Singh has once again made the school and the city proud by winning gold medals in the shot put and discus throw events at the Chandigarh Sub-Junior and Junior State Athletics Championship (2022-23). He has qualified for the 33rd North Zone Junior Athletics Championship (2022-23) to be held in Karnal.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Geetanjali of Class VI (Tulip) has won the 2nd prize and Dewanshi, Devam and Angel of Class VI (Rose) grabbed the silver medal at the district level in the North India Taekwondo Championship 2022 held in Chandigarh. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools and Satluj Public Sector 4, Panchkula, congratulated the winners.