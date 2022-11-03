Sports day at Saint Soldier International, Chandigarh

Annual sports day was held for Classes VI and VII at the Sector 28 school. The event commenced with a spectacular march past in tune with the school band followed by the oath-taking and torch-lighting ceremonies. A spirited aerobics display, mass drills and obstacle races added vibrancy and cheer to the event. Inter-House relays were the highlight of the day. School director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Vijaya Sidhu conveyed her appreciation for the enthusiastic participation and sportsman spirit of students.

DPS, Chandigarh

An excursion to the Traffic Park was organised for students of classes nursery and prep l. Traffic personnel conducted an interesting and interactive session, making the tiny tots aware of traffic rules and the need to follow these to stay safe on road. The objective was to encourage young ones to learn basic road safety the 'fun way'.

DAV Police Public, Panchkula

To commemorate National Unity Day, students took an oath to protect and secure the integrity of the nation. Various activities were conducted like unity marathon by middle wing of the school and slogan writing by students of classes VI to VII. Senior wing students enthusiastically participated in debate and essay writing competitions.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school organised an educational trip to Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Kurukshetra, under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. As many as 165 students of classes V, VI and VII went on the trip. They learnt how astronauts were given zero gravity training and prepared to face the other space hazards. The students were explained various astronomical concepts with the help of three-dimensional models and charts. The students also visited the Astro Park, which has a miniature form of Jantar Mantar, and had fun rides explaining the concept of lunar eclipse, angular momentum, laws of Kepler, optical tree, world time, etc.