SAINT SOLDIER SCHOOL, Chandigarh

To celebrate its 49th Founder’s Day, Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, instituted a three-day akhand path in the school premises. Melodious shabad kirtan was presented by students and teachers. The bhog of akhand path was solemnised as parents, students and school staff partook in ‘Guru ka Langar’.
SGGSC celebrates Veer Bal Diwas
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised Katha Guru Ji Ke Sutan Ki. Japji Sahib path was recited followed by Dhaadhi Vaaran and Kavishri dedicated to the martyrdom of the Chaar Sahibzaade of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and the sacrifice made by Mata Gujri. The motive was to create awareness on their heroic deeds, unparalleled valour and supreme sacrifices.
Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh
Students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, Class IX & X attended an interactive session with Dr Raj Bahadur, former Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University, Faridkot, Punjab. He interacted and answered the questions of the students. He also held an educative and motivational session for them.
GMSSS 15-C, Chandigarh
A seven-day NSS camp concluded today at GMSSS 15-C, Chandigarh. SLO Dr Nemi Chand Golia graced the occasion as chief guest. NSS volunteers participated in cleanliness of campus, painting walls, stage, pots, poster making, skill activities, sports meet, yoga and meditation. Awareness lectures on drug abuse, career counselling, skill, healthy diet, importance of NSS were delivered by experts. Camp concluded with cultural activities and prize distribution.
KB DAV Sr Sec School
Day 4 at the NSS camp at KB DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, opened on a yoga session with Suraj, the yoga instructor taking the volunteers on a journey of beneficial yoga asanas. The next on the platter was a motivational talk by Principal JS Jayara, the Head of Blind Institute, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The next session was with Shankar from the Election Office, Chandigarh, who enlightened the volunteers about the voting process and the dire need to have a voter I-card. Rolling over, through a video call, the volunteers got connected with Christ University, Bengaluru, from where professors spoke to them about the career options that they have after their schooling and the fields that they would like to join. The day ended with a theatre workshop.
Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula
The 60th National Roller Skating and Roller Hockey Championship was held at Bengaluru. The 18-member contingent of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, won 21 medals in different events. The team bagged 10 gold medals, nine silver and two bronze medals. The team included Gopesh, Daksh, Advit, Samarth, Yug, Harshita, Ridhi, Harshita Verma, Jayati, Saksham, Sanvi, Garima, Manveer, Bhavneet, Rudransh, Sanjana, Utsavi and Aarna Tanwar. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated team coach Satyawan Soni and the team for the fabulous show.
