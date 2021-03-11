Saksham 2022 concludes in Chandigarh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

The 20-day long Saksham 2022 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration on Saturday.

Chief Conservator of Forests, U.T. Chandigarh, Debendra Dalai was the Chief Guest on the occasion who read out the pledge for school children stressing on conservation of petroleum products.

The 20 days long campaign was to bring awareness among citizens about the acute need for petroleum conservation. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas through PCRA (Petroleum Conservation Research Association) and Oil PSUs have been organizing SAKSHAM, a public awareness campaign all Over India.

CGM-IB, IOCL Chandigarh, B.K. Mohanty, gave welcome addresses and State Level Coordinator (Oil Industry, Chandigarh, Subodh Choudhry gave details of various activities organized by IOC, BPC, HPC and GAIL in Chandigarh & Punjab and successfully completed Saksham 2022 campaign.

Chief Guest, Dalai while speaking on the occasion said, “I am sure that Saksham has helped in promoting conservation of petroleum through various mass awareness activities which was taken up by the oil Industry members.” He emphasized on the grave issue of climate change and the importance of fuel conservation and highlighted the need for such a highly focussed program like Saksham. He exhorted everyone to embrace the fuel conservation mantra in their day-to-day life.

Amongst other prominent dignitaries’ present included, Lalit Bhatt, Chief General Manager, Marketing, GAIL India Ltd and Kumar Nandan Singh, Territory Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Chandigarh.