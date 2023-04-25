Saksham 2023 inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri inaugurated Saksham 2023 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), a 15 day campaign to sensitise citizens to the acute need for petroleum conservation, at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Sector 26.

The Deputy Speaker said, “Given that India depends on imports for over 80 per cent of its energy needs, awareness campaigns like ‘Saksham 2023’ will go a long way in making people understand the need to save fuel.”