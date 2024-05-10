Samajwadi Party to back Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Samajwadi Party (SP) today formally announced its support for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, Manish Tewari.

Addressing a joint press conference of the INDIA bloc here today, Vikram, president of the Chandigarh unit of the SP, Surinder Thakur, general secretary, HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, Chandermukhi Sharma, chairman, campaign committee of city Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Tewari said the alliance was firmly footed in the city and would win with a record margin.

Vikram said only the Congress could fight the alleged sectarian and divisive politics and policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said, entire rank and file of the SP had already joined the campaign in their respective areas. He claimed that the SP has a significant support of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who were living in the city for a long time.

Tewari today sought the blessings of Radha Soami Dera Beas. Accompanied by his daughter Ineka, Tewari visited the dera this morning. Later, Tewari said it had always been a spiritually rewarding journey whenever he gets the chance to visit the dera.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Congress Committee appointed more office-bearers. Pawan Sharma, Surinder Singh, Mohd Sadiq, Gurcharan Das Kala and Rajiv Kumar Moudgil have been appointed vice-presidents of the committee and Yadvinder Mehta, Sheela Phool Singh, Hakam Sarhadi, Anita Sharma, BM Khanna, Harmail Kesri, Ravi Thakur, Barinder Thakur (Bindu), Raj Nagpal, Wasim Mir and Surjit Chaudhary as general secretaries.

Irshad Hassan, Daud Ahmad, Malkit Singh, Urvashi Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Mustakim Khan, Narinder Chaudhary, Jaleel Ahmad Kureshi, Imran Mansoori and KR Mahajan are secretaries and Khalil Ahmed, Ram Babu Singh, Shamsher Lotia, Dharamvir Sisodia, Anil Goyal, Surinder Sharma Pinky, BN Tiwari, Tara Chand, Ajay Singla, Sonia Duggal, Sonia Jaiswal, Ajay Kumar, Ravinder Singh Tyagi and Balwant Singh Banta joint secretaries.

Dilawar Singh is now the spokesperson of the committee. Rajdeep Sidhu has been appointed as the working president of the District Congress Committee Urban-I and Daljit Singh as the working president of District Rural.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc