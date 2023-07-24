Samarveer-Radhika win mixed doubles gold in national meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

City shuttler Samarveer Sharma won gold medal in the Yonex Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament held at Bengaluru. He along with his partner Radhika Sharma from Punjab claimed the top podium position in the mixed doubles event.

In the final match, which lasted nearly an hour, Sharma and Radhika returned from a set down to defeat Bhargav Ram and Pragati Parida 18-21 21-07 21-15. At present, Sharma and Radhika stand as India’s first seed in mixed doubles junior category.

Last month, Sharma represented India in the Asia Junior Badminton Championship at Yogyakarta, Indonesia. He also stands selected by the BAI for the trials of both singles (India seed 4) and mixed doubles category (India seed 1) for the pumicing BWF World Junior Championship to be held in August in the US. He gave credit for this landmark achievement to his mentor and coach Vivek Sharma, who has been training him for 10 years. Joint secretary of the BAI and secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, Surinder Mahajan congratulated Sharma.

Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, appreciated Vivek’s dedication in being instrumental in taking badminton to the next level in the tricity.