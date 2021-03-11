Samarveer walks away with badminton title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Top seed Samarveer ousted Vaibhav Mehra (21-14, 21-14) to win the boys’ U-19 title on the concluding day of the State Badminton Championship organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association at the Sector 38 Sports Complex here today.

Another top seed Rijul Saini claimed the girls’ U-19 title by defeating second seed Milli Verma (21-18, 21-16). Garima Singh defeated Milli (21-12, 21-17) to claim the women’s singles title and Abhishek Saini won the men’s title by defeating second seed Dhruv Bansal (21-10, 21-17).

In the girls’ U-11 final, Divnoor Kaur overpowered Sukhsehaj Kaur (21-7, 21-12), whereas Ans Kumar Khare won the boys’ U-11 final by defeating Abhijay Anand (21-12, 21-11). In the boys’ U-19 doubles final, the pair of Krishna Sharma and Rehaan Phutela defeated Atishya Saxena and Sarthak Madaan (21-16, 21-14).

Vaibhav Mehra and Nimar Kaur Virk won the U-19 mixed doubles final by defeating Piyush Chauhan and Raissa Bhanot (21-18, 21-16). The team of Abhishek Saini and Rajat Saini won the men’s doubles final by overpowering Abhinav and Pankaj (22-20, 21-16).

In the girls’ U-19 doubles final, Milli and Nimar Kaur Virk defeated Khwahish Mannotra and Raissa Bhanot (21-7, 21-9), whereas Arpital Malik and Nikita ousted Ishita and Yashika (21-19, 21-14) to claim the women’s doubles event. In the mixed doubles final, Samarveer and Rijul defeated Kevin Wong and Ishita (21-14, 21-17).

Trainees of the Sector 38 Sports Complex and the Tricity Shutters Badminton Academy won maximum titles in the meet.

Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Haryana Government, along with Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, Chandigarh, and Sandeep Katoch, awarded the winners.