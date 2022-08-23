Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

As many as 84 top amateur golfers from across the nation will vie for top honours during the prestigious 22nd edition of the Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship to be held from August 23 to 26 at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. The tournament is backed by the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

The local challenge will be led by Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, who won the PGTI Players Championship earlier this year in April at the same turf with a one-shot win over Bangladesh golfer Md Zamal Hossain Mollah. He will be facing a tough competition from other top layer cream Indian amateur golfers, including Shauraya Bhattacharya, Milind Soni, Yuvraj Singh, Aryan Roopa Anand, Aaron Rocky, Harimohan Singh, Tushar Pannu, Col Varoon Parmar, Shaurya Binu and Mandhaar Prashar.

The midway cut will be applied after two rounds and the top 50 ties will play the final two rounds.

Meanwhile, a practice round was conducted for the participants at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president, Chandigarh Golf Club, on August 23 at 6.45 am. The last edition of the tournament was won by city golfer Mansukh Sandhu, who shot an overall score of 288.

Shubam Jaglan of Delhi came from behind to finish second with a total of 292. Aaron Rocky from Gujarat finished second runners-up with a score of 294. Last year, golfers with 47 best scores teed off the final round and more than 100 golfers from across India participated.

About the tournament

Samarvir Sahi was a talented young golfer, who graduated from Albright College, USA, and was a childhood friend of former international golfers Jeev Milkha Singh, Amandeep Johl and Harmeet Kahlon. Sahi died of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1994. After earning a name in several sub-junior and junior events, Samarvir went on to pursue his graduation at Albright College in the Unites States where he was awarded with the Jacob Award for all-round performance. He captained the college golf team and was also awarded the best men’s golf trophy. While undergoing recovery, he also won the Pro-Am Golf Trophy in 1993. The tournament was instituted in 1996 by the Sahi family in his memory and has been a regular feature of the Chandigarh Golf Club, Samarvir’s home turf. It was awarded recognition by the Indian Golf Union in 2000.

