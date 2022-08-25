Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karanveer Singha claims lead on Day 2

Chandigarh, August 24
Chandigarh’s Karanveer Singha claimed lead on the second day of the 22nd Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. The tournament is backed by the Indian Golf Union (IGU).
Brilliant second round
It was a brilliant second round, which helped me claim the lead. Being familiar with the conditions here is surely an advantage, but the competition is really tough. It was a neck-and-neck tie with Ahlawat. Final rounds are going to be a real show of strength. Karanveer Singha
Singha was placed atop at 1-under 71 to total 140. Haryana’s Anant S Ahlawat, overnight leader, skipped to second position at 2-over 74 with a total of 142, while another Chandigarh golfer finished the day at third position with a total of 143.
The midway cut was applied today and top 50 golfers will play the final two rounds. Singha, Ahlawat, Jujhar Singh, Vinamra Anand, Brijesh Kumar, Rohit, Aryan Roopa Anand, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Harimohan Singh, Umed, Dilsher Singh Grewal, Mandaar Prashar, Vedant Sirohi, Arjun Singh Bhatia, Vasu Sehgal, Milind Soni, Ayush Pannu, Samridh Sen, Aaron Rockey, Rachit Mankoti, Aditya Sood, Shaurya Sharma, Ayaan Gupta, Manjot Singh, Shaurya Binu, Sumit Kotwal, Tushar Pannu, HS Kang, Deepak Yadav, Yuvraj Singh Hara, Lt Col Varoon Parmar, Amir Khan, Anshul Kabthiyal, Sanju Kumar, Suraj Joshi, Bimal Singh Sardar, Sachin Chauhan, Dhruv Suri, Ritesh, Sandeep Yadav, Ranvir Singh Pandher, Parth Raman Sood, Vishavjeet Singh, Swayam Ambalia, Tej Gangavarapu, Samarveer Singh, Pratham Sawant, Shat Mishra, Parteet Singh Sekhon and Jaiveer made the cut.
