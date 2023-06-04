Sambhav shines in CWNA victory

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

Sambhav Sharma scored 87 off 82 balls to help Cricket with Nagesh Academy (CWNA) beat SWS Cricket Academy by 74 runs in the 1st Baba Balak Nath U-12 Cricket Trophy.

Batting first, CWNA posted 172/5 in 30 overs. Sharma scored unbeaten 87 runs with the help of Manraj Singh (23), Ryan Arora (15) and Vihaan Kotha (14). Naivik Bhalla claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Ishan and Ranvijay took one wicket each.

In reply, SWS Cricket Academy were bundled out for 98 runs in 25.4 overs. Gurvit Kaushik scored 13 runs. Arnav Thakur claimed three wickets, while Aastha took two for the bowling side. Anshika, Rishaan and Sharma took one wicket each.

In the second match, Narinder Walia Cricket Academy (NWCA) defeated RG Cricket Academy by 172 runs.