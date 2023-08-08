Sambhav, Zainab get gold in CGA golf meet

Chandigarh, August 7
Sambhav claimed gold medal in the boys’ U-5 category at the Chandigarh Golf Association’s monthly putting golf competition. Rohaansh claimed second position, followed by Dharit at third.
In the girls’ U-5 category, Zainab claimed top podium position, followed by Rhydamveer and Ava. Gurnivas won the boys’ U-6 category gold medal, while Divin claimed the second position. Shanaya was the lone winner of the girls’ U-6 category. In the boys’ U-7 event, Aadeer and Fateh claimed top two positions, respectively, while in the girls’ U-7 event, Paavani finished first and Ananat claimed second position. Gurkirat won the girls’ 9-10 years event, followed by Vaaniya at second spot and Sabar at third.
In the chip-and-putt competition, Gurbazz won boys’ U-6 category gold medal, followed by Vedansh. In the girls’ U-6 category, Mahira, Saniv and Smaika claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the girls’ 8 years event, Aarushi, Kaira and Merana won the top three positions, respectively.
Smar and Ekamvir won the 9-11 years gold medal in boys and girls category, respectively. Sanjiv DP Azad, general secretary, and Harpuneet Singh Sandhu, treasurer, awarded the winners.
