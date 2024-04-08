Sameer Shergill wins chess championship

Mohali, April 7
Sameer Shergill, a 12-year-old kid of Doon International School, Sector 69, Mohali, won the U-17 chess championship organised by the Mohali Chess Association at Learning Paths School in Sector 67 on April 7. He would represent Mohali in the upcoming Punjab state U-17 championship at Bathinda next week.
