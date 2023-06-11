Samples of milk, paneer collected from Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

The food safety wing of district health department inspected dairies in the Kharar area this morning.

District Health Officer Dr Subhash Kumar said an early morning sampling drive was conducted by two food safety teams. He added that a total of 12 samples of milk and paneer were collected as part of the Mission Tandarust Punjab.

Meanwhile, the health official appealed to all hotel, dhaba and dairy owners and caterers in the district to buy cheese, milk, curd and all other food items with proper bills. Shopkeepers were informed that the sale of adulterated and substandard food products was banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act.