Samples of milk, paneer collected from Kharar

Mohali, June 10
The food safety wing of district health department inspected dairies in the Kharar area this morning.
District Health Officer Dr Subhash Kumar said an early morning sampling drive was conducted by two food safety teams. He added that a total of 12 samples of milk and paneer were collected as part of the Mission Tandarust Punjab.
Meanwhile, the health official appealed to all hotel, dhaba and dairy owners and caterers in the district to buy cheese, milk, curd and all other food items with proper bills. Shopkeepers were informed that the sale of adulterated and substandard food products was banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...