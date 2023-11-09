Samples taken from upscale bakery, sweets shop in Mohali

Mohali, November 8

Sector 70-based Nik Baker’s Baklava, a layered pastry dessert, is under the scanner of the food safety teams, so is the famous ‘chamcham’ of Sindhi Sweets, even as samples from several eateries in Mohali were taken to test these for adulteration today.

Also under the scrutiny of food safety officers is “petha” of two manufacturing units in Badhmajra here.

The teams have taken 58 samples in the month of October and around 25 in November so far. On October 25, two Phase 3B2 bakeries, an upscale sweets shop in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and two other shops were fined Rs 50,000 each for food adulteration.

To keep a check on substandard and adulterated khoya, ghee, paneer, milk, etc, during the festival season, the Mohali administration today directed SDMs, police and food safety officers to launch an extensive checking drive of food establishments, restaurants, roadside stalls and sweets shops. — TNS

Around 25 samples taken in november

Food safety teams in Mohali have taken 58 samples in the month of October and around 25 in November so far.

#Mohali