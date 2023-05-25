Sanampreet, Suhan shine in Thai rally

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Chandigarh’s Sanampreet Sekhon and navigator Suhan Kabbeer claimed overall fifth position and third in their RC2.1 category during the Stage 2 of the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship held at Kampengphet province (Thailand).

The pair clocked the fastest time to clear the Stage 2 among all Indian participants.

The RAAT Thailand Rally, also known as the Rally of Thailand, is an international rally racing, based in Bangkok. It’s a tri-nations rally series. The rally had only one leg which consisted of nine stages.