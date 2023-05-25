Sanampreet, Suhan shine in Thai rally

Chandigarh, May 24
Chandigarh’s Sanampreet Sekhon and navigator Suhan Kabbeer claimed overall fifth position and third in their RC2.1 category during the Stage 2 of the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship held at Kampengphet province (Thailand).
The pair clocked the fastest time to clear the Stage 2 among all Indian participants.
The RAAT Thailand Rally, also known as the Rally of Thailand, is an international rally racing, based in Bangkok. It’s a tri-nations rally series. The rally had only one leg which consisted of nine stages.
