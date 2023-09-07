Sanawar Montessori, Chandigarh

Students participated in various activities like flute decorations, crown making, matki decoration and craft making with great zeal and zest on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The school was decorated with flowers and matkis. Little munchkins dressed up as Krishna and Radha were a treat for the eyes. Principal Harjit Sehgal extended warm wishes to students and staff on the occasion.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school where students expressed their appreciation through soulful songs and mesmerising dances, showcasing their deep respect for their teachers. Appreciation certificates, a token of recognition from the school’s management, were presented to the deserving teachers.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A group 20 students and four teachers from Bhavan Vidya Mandir, Eroor, visited the school, engaging in a variety of activities that showcased this region’s rich cultural diversity. The Eroor team had an opportunity to explore cultural landmarks like Gurdwara Nada Sahib, Mansa Devi Temple, Yavnika Park, Cactus Garden, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, etc. To encourage cultural exchange and learning, workshops were arranged where students from both schools could learn from each other. The highlights were Onam and Rakshabandhan celebrations, which dissolved all boundaries and promoted the bond of unity and brotherhood.

Guru Harkrishan Public, Dera Bassi

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day with great fervour and gusto on its premises. The enthusiasm was evident in the power-packed performances of students in items like singing and dancing. The members of the management and Principal Kavita Attri congratulated the teachers for their sincere efforts. The programme ended with the teachers being served with sumptuous lunch along with management members.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the school. All staff members, along with Principal Monica Sharma, went to PVR Central Mall to watch a thought-provoking movie ‘OMG-2’. Later, the Principal, along with chairman-cum-manager of the school KK Sharma, distributed gifts among all teachers, making their day a memorable one.

St Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

A cultural extravaganza was organised to appreciate and thank the teachers on Teachers’ Day. The junior wing of the school also joined in the festivities by creating personalised cards for their teachers, making them feel truly special and valued. The science department added a touch of fun and creativity to the day by organising various games and activities for the teachers. As a token of appreciation and gratitude, the teachers were treated to a delightful lunch outing.

AKSIPS-125, Kharar

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school with mirth and joy. Students were dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The premises were decorated beautifully. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with different activities like flute making, matki decoration and clay modelling.

DAV Public Sr Secondary, Mohali

The school celebrated the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day in its auditorium with utmost zeal and fun-filled enthusiasm. Teachers were engaged in a plethora of activities, which boosted their morale and mood. Teachers presented songs, poems, speeches and power-packed dance performances. Prizes were distributed among the winners of fun activities.

Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

A medley of colourful performances marked the ‘Teachers’ Day celebrations’ at the school. A grand ceremony was held in the school auditorium. The event was hosted, organised and carried out by students. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Students presented a series of cultural items to enthral the audience, which included a choir, a medley of songs, poetry and dances. On the occasion, Principal Sister Arti thanked all teachers of the school for their dedication towards teaching. She called few students to share their most cherished experience or moment with their teachers.