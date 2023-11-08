Sandeep Bobby Sandhu in Indian senior golf team

Chandigarh, November 7
Local golfer Sandeep Bobby Sandhu has been selected to represent India at the Asia Pacific Senior Championship to be played in Vietnam from November 21 to 23.
In the recently conducted selection trials, organised with the IGU Seniors Championship at RCGC Kolkata, a four-member team including David D’Souza from Bangalore, Gaurav Ghosh and Jaideep Singh from Kolkata was selected. Sandhu is the Order of Merit Winner 2023 on the AVT Senior Golf Tour and is the current leader for the 2024 season on the tour.
In previous years, IPS Mann and Jaspreet Bakshi, both from Chandigarh Golf Club, were part of the Indian senior team. Senior tour in Asia Pacific is for golfers above 55 years.
