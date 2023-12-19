Sandeep lifts golf title in Hong Kong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Local golfer Sandeep Sandhu, perhaps, became the first Indian to win the Hong Kong Seniors Open Amateur Championship. The tournament was played at The Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling.

Sandhu shot a 71 on day one and was lead by one stroke. On the following day, the wind picked up and the course was tough to play. However, Sandhu shot a score of 72 to further consolidate his position on the leader board.

Going into the final round, Sandhu was up against Ian Clarke from United Kingdom and Douglas Williams from Hong Kong. Douglas was the defending champion and a local player on the golf course. He was expected to have a strong finish and challenge Sandhu’s dominance.

Sandhu played strong steady golf through first nine to shoot two birdies and then through the back nine, he made four more birdies to shoot a score of 67. Clarke and Williams both faltered on the back nine to give Sandhu a comfortable 12-shot victory.