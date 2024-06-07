Sandhu FC (Blue) bt St Stephen’s in football league U-15 final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Sandhu FC (Blue) won the U-15 Chandigarh Youth League by logging a 1-0 win over St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, in their last match at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Both teams played an attacking game during the first 45 minutes. However, both sides failed to take the lead. After the break, Sandhu FC lads got the breakthrough as midfielder Sarthak framed a move from the right flank and gave a lofted pass to striker Gurbir Singh, who without any hesitation put the ball over the goal line. St Stephen’s team claimed the second position, while St John’s High School, Sector 26, finished at third spot.

Pratayaksh (top scorer), Agamjot Singh (best goalkeeper), Vipunu (best midfielder) and Tegbir Singh (best defender) won individual prizes.

Meanwhile, in the U-13 league, Royal FC recorded a 6-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. Himash (13th, 28th, 47th minute) netted a goal each for the winning side, followed by Ahaan (5th, 49th) and Sagar (48th). Abhiraj scored one goal for the Sector 21 team.

Blue Star FC defeated Sandhu FC 3-1. Somnath (13th), Himanshu (39th) and Krish (47th) scored a goal each for the winning side, while Jai pulled off one for Sandhu FC in the 33rd minute. Chandan (4th, 44th) netted a brace to help Velocity FC log a 3-2 win over Government Model High School (RC1), Dhanas. Rehman and Sadiq scored a goal each for the Dhanas team.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football