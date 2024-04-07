Sandhu FC, Golden Club log big victories

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

In the ongoing Chandigarh Men’s Football League, Sandhu FC today defeated Sai Baba Football Club 9-0 at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Rupesh netted the opening goal for the side in the 25th minute, followed by another goal in the 33rd minute.

Atul extended the lead by scoring a goal in the 35th minute and 51st minute. Deepak (37th), Karthik (43rd), Akshay (49th) and Ankit (74th) were the other main scorers for the side. In the second match, Uttarakhand Football Club defeated Maruti FC by a solitary goal. Varinder scored the only goal of the match in the 18th minute. Thereafter, the match didn’t witness more goals and Uttarakhand lads secured full points. In the third match, Golden Football Club defeated Budail Football Club 10-0. Rohit scored two goals, while Tatshan, Diamond, Yumnam, Shehgai, Sanjay, Novorem, Ricky Martin and Narewon Singh contributed one each to the team’s win.

