Sandhu, Panging take overall lead on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu and Hemanta Panging from Chandimandir Golf Club shot even par 72 to take the overall lead across all age categories during the opening round of the two-day AVT Champion Tour’s season finale at Chandigarh Golf Club.

In the age category of 50-54 years, Sukhbir Singh from Gurgaon and Raul Rai from Delhi led the way with 75 and 76, respectively. In the 55-59 year category, John Wilcox from Mumbai was on 78 and Manav Prakash & Jehangir Tankariwala from Noida and Bangalore shot 78 & 79, respectively.

In 60-64 year category, Bhupender Singh from Dharamshala on 78 emerged leader, while Swarndeep Bath with 77 and Col GC Sharma with 78, both from Chandigarh, were in the lead in the 65-69 year category.

Sanjay Kolhatkar of Pune with 85 took the lead in 70 & above age category. In the four-member team competition, Delhi’s Deepak Gupta, Sukhbir Singh, Raul Rai and Padamjit Sandhu scored 230 and are six strokes ahead of Chandigarh team of GC Sharma, Nipinder Bains, Hemanta Panging and Kishore Malhotra (236). As many as 85 golfers are competing with a contingent of 27 players from Delhi NCR alone.