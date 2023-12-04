Sandhu wins in Asia Pacific golf event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

In the recently concluded Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Vietnam, Sandeep Sandhu won the Category A event. The Indian team of Sandeep Sandhu, Gaurav Ghosh, David D’ Souza and Jaideep Singh finished fourth behind Australia, South Korea and New Zealand.

This was India’s best performance in the last decade. In the individual event, Sandhu, who won in his age category, had a chance at the overall championship till the last few holes. Playing in the leader group after two successive rounds of 1-under 71, he was placed two shots behind James Lavender, the Australian senior amateur champion who had shot 68 & 73.

Sandhu pulled level with Lavender in the front-nine, but ran into trouble in the back-nine to miss out. Vikramjit Singh is the only Indian to have won the APGC Seniors in 2003.

