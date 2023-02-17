Sangram-Gaurish bag U-14 doubles tennis title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The pair of Sangram Bhadury and Gaurish Maddan won the boys’ U-14 doubles title on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, today. The title-winning pair defeated Ribhav Saroha and Ayaan Chandel (6-4, 3-6, 10-6) in the final.

In the boys’ U-18 doubles title clash, Yashasvi Balhara and Shorya Jisthu ousted Sumukh Marya and Armaan Walia (6-1, 6-2). The pair of Reet Arora and Jasmine Kaur claimed the girls’ U-18 doubles title by defeating Sidhak Kaur and Kritika Katoch (6-2, 6-3).

In the boys’ U-18 semi-finals, top seed Arnav Bishnoi defeated Parmarth Kaushik (6-3, 6-3). He will be facing Marya, who defeated Walia (6-1, 6-1) in the final. Top seed Madaan easily moved ahead in the boys’ U-14 final by defeating Ayaan Chandel (6-3, 6-3). Sangram Bhadury defeated Aarav Bhaskar (6-3, 6-1).

Vanya stuns Isheeta

In the girls’ U-18 semis, third seed Vanya Arora stunned top seed Isheeta Midha. Vanya won the first set (6-3), but Isheeta bounced back with a (4-6) victory. In the final set, Vanya made a sting back to defeat Isheeta (6-1). Reet Arora won the second semis by defeating Mannat Awasthi (6-2, 6-4). In the girls’ U-14 semis, top seed Jasmine Kaur defeated Ananya Sharma (6-0, 6-1) and Reet defeated Vanshika Yadav without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0).