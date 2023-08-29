Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Acting tough against erring officials, the Municipal Corporation today dismissed the services of sanitary inspector (SI) Ramandeep Singh, an outsourced employee, and suspended regular SI Lokesh while marking a vigilance probe against him.

The complaints against Ramandeep Singh was of misbehaviour and laxity in work. “We have been getting complaints against him for two years, but he did not mend his ways despite warnings,” said an official.

Vigilance Probe marked One SI had constant work and behaviour-related complaints, while other was accused of taking money. There is zero tolerance towards such practices. I have marked a vigilance probe. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

According to the civic body, Pankaj Jain, director of a private company, alleged Lokesh and his team were harassing him in the Sector 26 transport area. “We were transporting bio-medical waste bags for hospital usage from Delhi to Mohali. The bags are approved as per CPCB guidelines. Yet the official demanded bribe, threatening to impose a heavy penalty on the consignment,” he alleged.

In his complaint to the MC chief, Jain alleged, “Previously, he had taken Rs 40,000 through Google Pay for the passage of goods.” During a probe, it was found though Rs 40,000 was paid by the complainant, but not in the name of Lokesh. Vigilance officials have been asked to probe the matter.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “There is zero tolerance towards such practices. One SI had constant work and behavior-related complaints, while other was accused of taking money. I have marked a vigilance probe.”