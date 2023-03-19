Sanitation booths to be built in Dhanas, Sarangpur villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Mayor Anup Gupta laid the foundation stone of the work of construction of sanitation booths on Sehaj Safai Kendras in disuse at Dhanas and Sarangpur villages.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillors Kuljit Singh and Ram Chander Yadav and prominent persons from the villages were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said there was a requirement for sanitation booths following which an estimate of Rs 39.90 lakh was approved by the MC for the purpose. He said these sanitation booths would be utilised by sanitation field staff and workers. The construction work will be completed within four months.

The Mayor said the booths would be provided with basic amenities like drinking water and washrooms. There will be space for parking of vehicles on the booth compound.