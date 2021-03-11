Sanjay joins as Permanent Lok Adalat chairman in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 8
Sanjay Kumar Sachdeva has joined as the chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utilities Services), Chandigarh. In an order issued by the UT Administration, it has been said that Sachdeva had been appointed on the post for a term of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Sachdeva also served as the Additional Session Judge, Chandigarh.
