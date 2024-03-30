Sanjay nets three goals in GFC victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Sanjay Nongnathem netted three goals as Golden Football Club (GFC) logged an easy 7-0 win over Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Football Club during the ongoing State Men’s Football League Championship at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Diamond Yumnam drew the first blood in the 4th minute, while Nongnathem extended the lead by netting his first in the 15th minute, followed by another in the 19th minute. Yumnam’s another stunning finish in the 36th minute put the team ahead by 4-0.

In the second half, GFC lads came back stronger as Yumnam netted his third in the very first minute. Just two minutes later, Ricky Mastin added another to the tally, while Rohit Hamam scored the final goal to ensure full points for the side.

In the second match, Maruti Football Club recorded a 3-0 win over SAI Baba Football Club. Harsh Rana gave an early opening to the side, as he posted a goal in the 6th minute.

Thereafter, both side struggled hard, but Sagar Sajwan managed to double the lead in the 48th minute. Arnav Rana scored the final goal in the 67th minute.

In the opening match, GGS Football Club edged past Sandhu FC by a solitary goal. Ayush Rathee scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute. He calmly posted a rebound off Sandhu FC goalkeeper. In the second half, Sadhu FC lads tried hard to make a comeback, but failed to find the equaliser. The league was inaugurated by Sourabh Arora, Director Sports, UT Chandigarh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football #Punjab Engineering College