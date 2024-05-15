Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today urged city residents to ensure record-breaking 90% voter turnout on June 1. He was holding a roadshow that was attended by a large number of people, including vegetable vendors and traders. Addressing the roadshow in Sector 26, Tandon urged city residents to vote with full enthusiasm. “Chandigarh is known as a beautiful city across the country. Let us achieve a record-breaking 90% voter participation,” he said.

During the event, the Grain Market Association Sector 26 announced its support for the BJP candidate. Later in the day, Tandon attended a public meeting at Progressive Enclave in Sector 50, where residents assured of giving their full support to him in the Lok Sabha election.

Highlighting transformative policies spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Tandon lauded the inclusive approach that has uplifted the most marginalised sections of the society. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the government has tirelessly worked to empower every citizen, ensuring that the dividends of progress reach even the remotest corners of our nation,” he said.

Seeks Radha Soami sect chief’s blessings

Tandon today called on Radha Soami Satsang chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, and sought his blessings ahead of the election. During his visit to Dera Beas, Tandon presented him with a book about his father, Late Shri Balramji Dass Tandon, titled “Ek Prerak Charitra,” which has been penned by him. Tandon also apprised the Dera head about the ongoing philanthropic endeavors spearheaded by his foundation.

