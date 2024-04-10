Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, April 10
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced former party’s Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon as its candidate from the Union Territory, dropping sitting MP and actor Kirron Kher from the contest.
The party had opted for Kirron Kher in 2014. She won from Chandigarh in 2014 and 2019.
Tandon, who is Himachal Pradesh BJP’s co-in charge, has been city party president for nearly a decade.
Recently, the city party unit had sent the names of former MP Satya Pal Jain, ex-party presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood to the high command for ticket.
The names were sent following Manthri Srinivasulu, general secretary (organisation), Punjab and Chandigarh, held on February 26 one-on-one meetings with local leaders as well as councillors to know about their choice of candidate for the seat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology
The court refused to accept affidavits filed Ramdev and Pata...
BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon
Tandon, who is Himachal BJP’s co-in charge, has been city pa...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...
Samajwadi Party promises caste-based census, scrapping Agnipath in Lok Sabha poll manifesto
The manifesto also includes giving legal guarantee of MSP to...