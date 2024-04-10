BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced former party’s Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon as its candidate from the Union Territory, dropping sitting MP and actor Kirron Kher from the contest.

The party had opted for Kirron Kher in 2014. She won from Chandigarh in 2014 and 2019.

Tandon, who is Himachal Pradesh BJP’s co-in charge, has been city party president for nearly a decade.

Recently, the city party unit had sent the names of former MP Satya Pal Jain, ex-party presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood to the high command for ticket.

The names were sent following Manthri Srinivasulu, general secretary (organisation), Punjab and Chandigarh, held on February 26 one-on-one meetings with local leaders as well as councillors to know about their choice of candidate for the seat.

